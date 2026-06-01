Your breakfast needs these apple cinnamon wraps

Apple cinnamon wraps make for a quick, delicious breakfast option that can be made in just five minutes. This recipe combines the sweetness of apples with the warm spice of cinnamon, all wrapped up in a soft tortilla. Perfect for busy mornings, or when you're craving something sweet yet simple, these wraps are easy to prepare and satisfying to eat.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make apple cinnamon wraps, you will need flour tortillas, an apple, cinnamon powder, sugar (optional), and butter or margarine. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. The apple gives natural sweetness and crunch, while cinnamon adds flavor depth. Sugar is optional, but it can enhance sweetness if desired.

Filling prep Prepare the filling Start by peeling and slicing the apple into thin pieces for even distribution within the wrap. In a small bowl, mix the sliced apples with cinnamon powder and sugar, if using. This mixture ensures that every bite is flavored evenly with cinnamon-spiced goodness.

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Wrapping technique Assemble the wrap Lay out one flour tortilla on a flat surface. Evenly spread the cinnamon-coated apple slices over half of the tortilla so that they do not spill out when folded. Carefully fold the other half of the tortilla over the apples, creating a pocket-like shape.

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Cooking method Cook the wrap Heat butter or margarine in a skillet over medium heat until melted. Place the assembled wrap in the skillet, and cook for about two minutes on each side until golden brown and slightly crispy. This step adds texture while warming up all ingredients inside.