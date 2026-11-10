5-minute recipe: Banana and nut porridge
What's the story
This five-minute banana and nut porridge is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that combines the natural sweetness of bananas with the crunch of nuts. It's perfect for those busy mornings when you need something healthy, yet easy to prepare. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a satisfying meal that will keep you energized throughout the morning. Here's how to make this delicious porridge in no time.
#1
Ingredients you need
To make this porridge, you will need rolled oats, ripe bananas, mixed nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, milk or plant-based alternative, and honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
These ingredients are easily available and offer a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats.
The bananas provide natural sweetness, while nuts add crunch and nutrition.
#2
Quick preparation steps
Start by cooking the rolled oats in milk or water over medium heat until they soften.
Mash one banana into the mixture for added creaminess.
Once cooked, top with chopped mixed nuts for texture. Drizzle honey or maple syrup if you prefer extra sweetness.
This simple method ensures your porridge is ready within five minutes.
#3
Nutritional benefits explained
This porridge not only fills you up but also gives you essential nutrients.
Oats are rich in fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check.
Bananas are a great source of potassium, which is good for heart health.
Nuts add protein and healthy fats, which help in brain function and keep you energized throughout the day.
Tip 1
Tips for variations
To switch things up, try adding other fruits like berries or apples for a different flavor profile.
You can also experiment with different types of nuts or seeds, such as chia or flaxseeds, to amp up the nutritional value even more.
Adjusting these elements allows you to customize your porridge according to your taste preferences, while retaining its health benefits.