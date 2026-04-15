Your breakfast fix is this banana yogurt parfait

A banana yogurt parfait is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple dish combines the creamy texture of yogurt with the natural sweetness of bananas, making it an ideal choice for busy mornings. With minimal ingredients and preparation time, it offers a convenient way to start your day with a healthy meal. Here's how you can make this delightful parfait.

#1 Gather your ingredients To prepare a banana yogurt parfait, you will need ripe bananas, plain or flavored yogurt, granola or oats, and honey or maple syrup (optional). Choose ripe bananas as they are sweeter and easier to mash. Select yogurt according to your taste preference—plain for less sweetness, or flavored for added taste. Granola or oats add crunch and fiber to the parfait.

#2 Layering the parfait Start by slicing one banana into thin rounds. In a glass or bowl, add a layer of yogurt, followed by a layer of sliced bananas. Sprinkle some granola or oats on top of the bananas for texture. Repeat these layers until all ingredients are used up, finishing with granola on top for presentation.

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#3 Adding sweetness If you like your parfait sweeter, drizzle some honey or maple syrup over the top layer of granola. This is optional but can enhance the flavor profile without overpowering the natural sweetness of the bananas.

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