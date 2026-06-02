Boring breakfast no more! Try this taco recipe

Plantain and beans breakfast tacos make for a quick, nutritious start to the day. These tacos combine the sweetness of plantains with the hearty texture of beans, making a balanced meal. In just five minutes, you can prepare a delicious breakfast that fuels your morning without compromising on taste or nutrition. Here's how to make these simple, yet satisfying, tacos.

Tip 1 Selecting ripe plantains Choosing the right plantains is crucial for this recipe. Go for plantains that are mostly yellow with a few black spots. They should be firm but slightly soft when pressed. Ripe plantains are sweeter and give a better contrast to the savory beans. Avoid overly ripe ones, as they may become too mushy when cooked.

Tip 2 Preparing the beans For this breakfast, canned beans are the best option, as they are quick to use. Go for black or pinto beans, as they go well with the sweetness of plantains. Rinse them well under cold water to remove excess sodium and any canning liquid. You can warm them up on the stove or microwave before adding them to your taco.

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Tip 3 Cooking plantains quickly Slice the ripe plantains into thin rounds or diagonal pieces for more surface area. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat, and add a little oil if required. Cook the plantain slices for about two minutes on each side until golden brown and slightly caramelized. This enhances their natural sweetness without overpowering other flavors in your taco.

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Tip 4 Assembling your taco Once your beans are heated through and plantains are cooked, it's time to assemble your taco. Use corn tortillas as they are gluten-free and complement the dish well. Start by adding a layer of beans onto each tortilla, followed by cooked plantain slices. Add toppings like avocado slices or salsa if desired for extra flavor.