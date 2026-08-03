5-minute recipe: Corn and spinach pancakes
What's the story
Corn and spinach pancakes make for a nutritious, quick breakfast option that can be prepared in under five minutes. This dish combines the sweetness of corn with the earthy flavor of spinach, making it a balanced meal loaded with essential nutrients. Perfect for busy mornings, these pancakes are easy to make and require minimal ingredients. They offer a delightful start to the day without compromising on health or taste.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for pancakes
To prepare corn and spinach pancakes, you need cornmeal, fresh spinach leaves, water or milk, salt, and a pinch of pepper.
These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens.
The cornmeal provides the base, while spinach adds vitamins A and C. Water or milk helps in binding the mixture together, making it easier to cook.
Preparation
Quick preparation steps
Start by blending the cornmeal with water or milk until smooth.
Add chopped spinach leaves into the mixture, along with salt and pepper for seasoning.
Heat a non-stick skillet over a medium flame and pour small portions of the batter onto it to form pancakes.
Cook each side for about two minutes until golden brown.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits of ingredients
Cornmeal is rich in fiber, which aids digestion while providing energy-boosting carbohydrates.
Spinach is packed with iron, which helps in transporting oxygen in blood cells; it also contains antioxidants that promote overall health.
Using minimal oil during cooking keeps these pancakes low in fat without compromising on flavor.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions for pancakes
These pancakes can be served plain or topped with fresh herbs, like cilantro, for added flavor.
Pairing them with yogurt or a side of fruit can enhance their taste while providing additional nutrients, such as probiotics from yogurt and vitamin C from fruits like oranges or berries.