These couscous bowls are beyond amazing!

Couscous bowls make for a quick and healthy breakfast option, especially for those busy mornings. With their light texture and versatility, couscous can be paired with a variety of ingredients to make a wholesome meal in five minutes. Here are some ways to whip up delicious couscous bowls that are both filling and nutritious, without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Dish 1 Sweet couscous bowl with fruits For a sweet start to your day, try a couscous bowl topped with fresh fruits. Simply prepare the couscous as per package instructions and let it cool slightly. Then, add sliced bananas, berries, or diced apples for natural sweetness. A sprinkle of cinnamon or a drizzle of honey can enhance the flavor further. This option not only satisfies your sweet tooth but also provides essential vitamins and fiber.

Dish 2 Savory couscous bowl with vegetables A savory couscous bowl is perfect for those who prefer less sweetness in their breakfast. Cook the couscous and mix it with chopped vegetables, like cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Add a dash of olive oil and lemon juice for extra zest. You can also include herbs, like parsley or cilantro, for added freshness. This dish offers a balanced combination of carbohydrates and vegetables to kickstart your day.

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Dish 3 Nutty couscous bowl with almonds For a crunchy texture, add almonds to your couscous bowl. After preparing the couscous, mix in some chopped almonds, along with dried fruits like raisins or cranberries, for added sweetness. A sprinkle of chia seeds can add more nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids. This nutty variant provides protein from the almonds while keeping preparation time minimal.

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