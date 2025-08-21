Busy mornings? Try these upma ideas

Upma is a popular breakfast dish that can be made quickly and easily. But by adding herbs, you can elevate its flavor profile without adding much time to your morning routine. In this article, we explore various herb-spiced upma ideas that can be whipped up in five minutes, making them ideal for busy mornings. These ideas focus on using readily available ingredients to create a nutritious, satisfying meal.

Tip 1 Mint and coriander upma Mint and coriander are two herbs that add freshness to any dish. For this upma variation, finely chop mint and coriander leaves and mix it into the semolina while cooking. The combination of these herbs gives a refreshing taste, making it an ideal choice for those who enjoy the vibrant flavors in their breakfast.

Tip 2 Curry leaf infused upma Celebrated for their aromatic properties and numerous health benefits, curry leaves take the center stage in this upma variation. Start by sauteing fresh curry leaves with mustard seeds in a pan. Next, add semolina to the mix. This not only adds a unique aroma to the dish but also makes your quick breakfast taste delicious, giving your day a delightful start.

Tip 3 Basil-tomato upma twist The addition of basil brings a unique twist to traditional upma when paired with tomatoes. Simply chop fresh basil leaves and throw them in along with diced tomatoes while cooking. The sweetness of basil perfectly balances the tanginess of tomatoes, giving you a flavor profile that is both delicious and satisfying.

Tip 4 Oregano-infused vegetable upma Oregano is often associated with Italian cuisine, but it works beautifully in Indian dishes too. For oregano-infused vegetable upma, add a dash of dried oregano over sauteed vegetables like carrots or peas before mixing them into cooked semolina. This addition brings an unexpected yet delightful flavor dimension to your morning meal.