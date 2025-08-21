Fascinating river confluences in Maharashtra: A list

Maharashtra is home to some of the most beautiful river confluences in India. These are places where two or more rivers meet, forming beautiful landscapes. From the confluence of major rivers to lesser known streams, these places are definitely worth visiting. They are blessed with stunning views and peaceful surroundings. Here are some of the most amazing river confluences in Maharashtra you can visit.

#1 Confluence of Bhima and Krishna rivers The Bhima-Krishna confluence is located near the town of Sangli. The site holds importance as both rivers are integral to the region's agriculture. The area surrounding the confluence is rich in greenery, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers. Visitors can have a tranquil walk on the banks or participate in local festivals celebrating this natural wonder.

#2 Meeting point of Godavari and Pravara rivers Located near Nashik, another remarkable confluence to add is the Godavari-Pravara confluence. The Godavari River is one of India's longest rivers and Pravara adds its own beauty to the junction. The area around it is picturesque with vine yards and fields going far into the horizon. It's ideal for anyone who loves photography or simply wants to sit in a peaceful place.

#3 Sangam of Tapi and Purna rivers The famous Tapi-Purna confluence is located near Bhusawal in northern Maharashtra. The site is historically significant as it is close to ancient trade routes. The merging waters present an exquisite view amidst rolling hills and dense forests. It also makes an ideal spot for birdwatching enthusiasts as several migratory birds visit the region.