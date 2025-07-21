5-minute lentil pancakes for busy mornings

Lentil pancakes make a healthy and quick breakfast option, ideal for those hectic mornings. Being made of lentils, these pancakes are packed with protein and fiber, ensuring you get a healthy start to the day. They are easy to make and can be modified with different spices and herbs as per your taste. Here's how you can whip-up these yummy pancakes in five minutes and never skip the most important meal of the day.

Ingredients list Ingredients needed for lentil pancakes To make lentil pancakes, all you need to do is take one cup of soaked lentils, half a cup of water, salt to taste, and spices of your choice, like cumin or coriander powder. You can even add chopped vegetables like onions or spinach for added nutrition. All of these ingredients are easily available at any grocery store and are budget-friendly.

Easy steps Simple preparation steps Start by blending the soaked lentils with water till smooth. Add salt and spices as per your taste. Heat a non-stick pan on medium flame and pour ladleful of batter on it. Spread evenly into a circular shape. Cook each side for about two minutes till golden brown.

Health benefits Nutritional benefits of lentils Lentils make for an excellent source of plant-based protein, which makes them perfect for vegetarians and vegans. They are packed with essential nutrients like iron, folate, and magnesium that promote good health. The high fiber content is also beneficial for digestion and helps keep blood sugar levels stable.