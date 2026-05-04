This peanut butter latte will power up your day

A quick five-minute breakfast can be a game-changer for busy mornings, especially if it includes a delicious peanut butter date latte. This simple recipe combines the rich flavors of peanut butter and dates with the comforting warmth of a latte. Perfect for those who want something nutritious and satisfying without spending too much time in the kitchen, this morning treat is both easy to make and delightful to enjoy.

#1 Gather your ingredients To whip up this latte, you'll need some essential ingredients: one cup of milk (or any plant-based alternative), two tablespoons of peanut butter, three dates (pitted), one teaspoon of honey (optional), and half a teaspoon of vanilla extract. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and come together to give you a creamy, flavorful drink.

#2 Blend it all together Start by heating your milk in a saucepan until it is warm but not boiling. In a blender, mix the warm milk with peanut butter, pitted dates, honey (if using), and vanilla extract. Blend until smooth and creamy. The dates will add natural sweetness while eliminating the need for refined sugar.

Advertisement

#3 Foam it up for texture For an extra touch of texture, foam some additional milk using a frother or whisk it vigorously until frothy. Pour this frothed milk over your blended mixture in your favorite mug or glass. The frothed milk adds an airy texture that complements the richness of peanut butter.

Advertisement