Semolina upma for breakfast: 5 tasty twists

Semolina upma is a quick and easy breakfast option that is loved across the globe. It is made with semolina, vegetables, and spices, making it a nutritious start to the day. However, if you want to try something new, there are several twists to this classic dish that can make your mornings exciting. Here are five delightful twists on semolina upma for a refreshing breakfast experience.

Tip 1 Vegetable medley twist Adding a variety of vegetables can amp up the flavor and nutrition of semolina upma. Carrots, peas, bell peppers, and beans can be added to the dish to add color and texture. The vegetables not only make the dish healthier but also add a hint of sweetness and crunch to the dish. This twist makes semolina upma more filling and nutritious.

Tip 2 Spicy green chili kick For those who love spicy food, adding green chilies can take semolina upma to the next level. By adding finely chopped green chilies while cooking, you can add heat to the dish without overpowering its original taste. This twist is ideal for people who love bold flavors in their breakfast.

Tip 3 Coconut milk infusion Infusing semolina upma with coconut milk lends a creamy texture and subtle sweetness to the dish. By replacing some or all of the water with coconut milk while cooking, you get a rich flavor profile that goes well with traditional spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves. This twist gives an exotic touch to your morning meal.

Tip 4 Lemon zest addition Adding lemon zest gives a refreshing citrusy note to semolina upma. Just grate some lemon peel before serving, and it will brighten up the flavors without making them sour. This simple addition gives an aromatic lift that goes perfectly with other ingredients used in this classic dish.