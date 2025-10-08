5-minute breakfasts: Cinnamon oatmeal bites
What's the story
Cinnamon oatmeal bites are a quick, easy snack option that can be prepared in just five minutes. These bites are not only delicious but also healthy, making them an ideal choice for those looking for a quick energy boost. With the goodness of oats and the warm flavor of cinnamon, these bites are perfect for busy mornings or an afternoon pick-me-up. Here's how you can make these tasty treats.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare cinnamon oatmeal bites, you'll need rolled oats, honey or maple syrup, ground cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. These basic ingredients are usually available in most kitchens. The oats give fiber and nutrients, while honey or maple syrup adds natural sweetness. Ground cinnamon adds flavor and aroma, making the bites more appealing.
Preparation
Mix and mash
Start by mixing one cup of rolled oats with two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup in a bowl. Add half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon and a pinch of salt to the mixture. Mash everything together until it forms a sticky dough-like consistency. This step is important as it binds all the ingredients together, making it easier to shape the bites later.
Shaping
Shape your bites
Once your mixture is ready, take small portions and roll them into bite-sized balls or flatten them into small discs with your hands. The size can be adjusted according to your preference, but keeping them uniform helps in even cooking if you decide to bake them later on.
Baking (optional)
Optional baking tip
If you prefer a crispy texture over chewy ones, preheat your oven at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) and place shaped bites on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for about five minutes until lightly golden brown on top before removing from the oven.