5-minute breakfasts: Cinnamon oatmeal bites

Cinnamon oatmeal bites are a quick, easy snack option that can be prepared in just five minutes. These bites are not only delicious but also healthy, making them an ideal choice for those looking for a quick energy boost. With the goodness of oats and the warm flavor of cinnamon, these bites are perfect for busy mornings or an afternoon pick-me-up. Here's how you can make these tasty treats.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare cinnamon oatmeal bites, you'll need rolled oats, honey or maple syrup, ground cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. These basic ingredients are usually available in most kitchens. The oats give fiber and nutrients, while honey or maple syrup adds natural sweetness. Ground cinnamon adds flavor and aroma, making the bites more appealing.

Preparation Mix and mash Start by mixing one cup of rolled oats with two tablespoons of honey or maple syrup in a bowl. Add half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon and a pinch of salt to the mixture. Mash everything together until it forms a sticky dough-like consistency. This step is important as it binds all the ingredients together, making it easier to shape the bites later.

Shaping Shape your bites Once your mixture is ready, take small portions and roll them into bite-sized balls or flatten them into small discs with your hands. The size can be adjusted according to your preference, but keeping them uniform helps in even cooking if you decide to bake them later on.