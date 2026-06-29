5 healthy recipes using fresh turmeric

Dish 3

Turmeric rice pilaf

Turmeric rice pilaf is an easy-to-make yet flavorful dish that goes well with any curry or lentil soup. Start by cooking basmati rice as per instructions, but add a pinch of saffron soaked in warm milk for color and aroma. In another pan, heat oil and saute onions until golden brown; add grated fresh turmeric along with cardamom pods and cloves before mixing in cooked rice.