5 healthy recipes using fresh turmeric
What's the story
Fresh turmeric, with its vibrant color and earthy flavor, is a staple in many kitchens during the monsoon. The season brings a unique set of cravings, and this root can elevate simple dishes into comforting meals. Here are five monsoon recipes that highlight the versatility of fresh turmeric. Each dish offers warmth and nourishment, perfect for rainy days.
Dish 1
Turmeric ginger tea
Turmeric ginger tea is a soothing drink that combines the health benefits of both roots. To prepare, boil water with sliced fresh turmeric and ginger. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes. Strain into a cup, and add honey or lemon for taste. This tea is known to boost immunity and aid digestion, making it an ideal drink during monsoon.
Dish 2
Spiced vegetable curry
A spiced vegetable curry with fresh turmeric can be a hearty meal option. Saute onions, garlic, and tomatoes with cumin seeds until soft. Add chopped vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and peas, along with grated turmeric. Season with salt and chili powder as per taste. Let it simmer until the vegetables are tender. Serve hot with rice or flatbread for a comforting meal.
Dish 3
Turmeric rice pilaf
Turmeric rice pilaf is an easy-to-make yet flavorful dish that goes well with any curry or lentil soup. Start by cooking basmati rice as per instructions, but add a pinch of saffron soaked in warm milk for color and aroma. In another pan, heat oil and saute onions until golden brown; add grated fresh turmeric along with cardamom pods and cloves before mixing in cooked rice.
Dish 4
Lentil soup with fresh turmeric
Lentil soup infused with fresh turmeric makes for a nutritious option during monsoons when you need something warm but light on your stomach, too! Cook lentils till soft, then add chopped onions, tomatoes, carrots, celery, and minced garlic, along with grated ginger root, plus freshly grated turmeric root powder, too! Season well using salt, pepper, and cumin powder, if desired, before serving hot!
Dish 5
Turmeric-infused flatbread
Making flatbreads infused with the essence of tumeric root makes them extra special, especially when served alongside curries or stews alike! Simply knead dough using whole wheat flour, water, salt, and olive oil, then roll out into desired shapes, and cook on a skillet over medium heat until golden brown on both sides.