Simple handshake tips everyone should know

A good handshake can make a lasting impression, be it a job interview or a business meeting. Knowing the etiquette behind it is important to show confidence and professionalism. Here are five important tips that can help you master the art of handshaking. These tips will help you understand how to greet someone with the right amount of firmness, duration, and eye contact.

Tip 1 Firmness matters The firmness of your handshake speaks volumes about your confidence. A handshake that is too weak may be seen as a lack of confidence, while an overly strong grip may come off as aggressive. Aim for a firm, but not overpowering, grip that conveys assurance without discomfort.

Tip 2 Duration counts The duration of a handshake is also important. Ideally, it should last for about two to three seconds. Lingering too long can make the other person uncomfortable, while cutting it short may seem rushed or uninterested. Getting the timing right shows respect and attentiveness.

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Tip 3 Eye contact is key Making eye contact while shaking hands is essential to build trust and rapport. It shows that you are engaged and interested in the conversation. However, do not go overboard with eye contact; maintain a natural flow by alternating between eye contact and other nonverbal cues.

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Tip 4 Use appropriate hand position The position of your hand when you shake hands can also make a difference in how the gesture is perceived. Generally, extend your right hand with palm parallel to the ground. Avoid having your hand too high or too low, as it could send the wrong signals about dominance or submission.