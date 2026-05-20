5 must-try dishes from Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh , a southern state of India, is famous for its rich culinary heritage. The breakfasts here reflect the state's diverse culture and traditions. From spicy to savory, the morning meals here are a delightful start to the day. Here are five traditional breakfast dishes from Andhra Pradesh that give you a taste of the region's unique flavors and ingredients.

#1 Pesarattu: A green gram delight Pesarattu is a popular breakfast dish made from green gram (moong dal). The batter is ground to a fine paste and cooked like a pancake. It is usually served with ginger chutney or upma, adding to its taste. Pesarattu is not only delicious but also nutritious, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious people.

#2 Idli with tomato chutney: A classic combo Idli with tomato chutney is a staple breakfast combo in Andhra Pradesh. The steamed rice cakes are soft and fluffy, and the tangy tomato chutney adds a burst of flavor. This dish is loved for its simplicity and ease of preparation, making it a favorite among busy families.

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#3 Dosa with pesarattu stuffing: A fusion twist Dosa with pesarattu stuffing is an innovative take on two iconic dishes of Andhra Pradesh. The crispy dosa is filled with the green gram batter of pesarattu, giving you the best of both worlds. This fusion dish is usually served with coconut chutney, or sambar, enhancing its taste even more.

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#4 Upma: A savory semolina dish Upma is a savory dish prepared from semolina cooked with vegetables like peas, carrots, and beans. It is tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves for an aromatic touch. Upma makes for a light, yet filling, breakfast option that can be enjoyed any time of the day.