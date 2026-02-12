5 must-try dishes from Kashmir

Kashmiri breakfasts are a delightful experience, combining rich flavors with traditional recipes. The region's unique culinary heritage is reflected in its morning meals, which are both filling and nutritious. From aromatic rice dishes to savory breads, these breakfasts offer a taste of Kashmir's diverse food culture. Exploring these traditional recipes can give you an insight into the daily lives and customs of the Kashmiri people.

Dish 1 Rice pudding with saffron Rice pudding with saffron is a classic Kashmiri breakfast dish. It combines rice, milk, sugar, and saffron for a rich and fragrant meal. The saffron gives the pudding its signature color and aroma. This dish is usually garnished with nuts like almonds or pistachios for an added crunch. It is not just delicious but also filling, making it an ideal start to the day.

Dish 2 Lavasa bread with yogurt Lavasa bread is a staple in Kashmiri households. This flatbread is made from wheat flour and cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown. It is usually served with yogurt or curd, which balances the bread's savory notes with its tangy taste. Lavasa can be enjoyed plain or stuffed with local greens for added flavor.

Dish 3 Noon chai: A traditional tea Noon chai, popularly known as Kashmiri pink tea, is a unique beverage prepared from green tea leaves boiled with baking soda and milk. The end result is a creamy pink-colored drink that is flavored with cardamom and sometimes garnished with crushed nuts. It is a comforting drink for cold mornings in Kashmir.

Dish 4 Kulcha: A savory delight Kulcha is another popular breakfast item in Kashmir. Prepared from refined flour dough stuffed with spices or herbs, these are baked in tandoors until crispy on the outside yet soft inside. They are usually served hot along with chutneys or pickles, adding an extra layer of flavor to this savory delight.