Dislike cluster beans? These dishes may change your mind

Cluster beans, or guar beans, are a staple in many Indian breakfasts. They are rich in fiber and essential nutrients, making them a healthy addition to your morning meal. These beans are used in various regional dishes across India, each with its own unique flavor and preparation style. Here are five traditional Indian breakfasts that highlight the versatility of cluster beans.

Dish 1 Guar bean paratha delight Guar bean paratha is a popular North Indian breakfast option. The dough is made by mixing finely chopped cluster beans with whole wheat flour and spices like cumin and coriander. The mixture is rolled into flatbreads and cooked on a griddle with a little oil. The parathas are usually served with yogurt or pickles, making for a delicious start to the day.

Dish 2 Spicy cluster bean sabzi Spicy cluster bean sabzi is a South Indian dish where cluster beans are cooked with spices like turmeric, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. This dish is usually paired with steamed rice or idli for breakfast. The combination of spices makes the beans flavorful while retaining their natural crunchiness.

Dish 3 Cluster bean upma twist Upma is a beloved South Indian breakfast dish that is usually made with semolina. However, in this variation, cluster beans are added to the mix. The beans are sauteed with mustard seeds, urad dal, green chilies, and ginger before adding semolina. This adds an extra layer of nutrition and flavor to the traditional upma.

Dish 4 Guar bean dosa innovation Dosa is another South Indian favorite that can be made more nutritious by adding cluster beans to the batter. The batter is made by grinding soaked rice and urad dal along with finely chopped cluster beans. Once fermented overnight, dosas are cooked on a hot griddle until crispy on the outside but soft on the inside.