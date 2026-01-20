Fond of cottage cheese? You must try these street breakfast

India's vibrant street food scene has a lot to offer, and cottage cheese is a common ingredient in many breakfast dishes. These savory and filling meals are not just delicious but also easy on the pocket, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike. From spicy to tangy, these dishes are a reflection of India's diverse culinary traditions.

Dish 1 Paneer tikka paratha delight Paneer tikka paratha is a delicious combination of spiced cottage cheese stuffed in flatbread. The marinated paneer is cooked with spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder before being stuffed in the paratha. This dish is usually served with pickles and yogurt, adding to its flavor. It's a popular choice for those who prefer a hearty breakfast to kickstart their day.

Dish 2 Chole Paneer Bhatura Combo Chole paneer bhatura is another favorite street breakfast that combines chickpeas and cottage cheese with fluffy fried bread. The chickpeas are cooked in a spicy gravy with tomatoes and onions, while the bhaturas are deep-fried until golden brown. This combination is usually served with onions and pickles, making it a satisfying meal for spice lovers.

Dish 3 Paneer Stuffed Dosa Delight Paneer stuffed dosa elevates the traditional South Indian dosa by incorporating a spiced cottage cheese filling. The dosa is crafted from fermented rice and lentil batter, cooked to crispy perfection on a hot griddle. The filling typically includes ingredients like green chilies, ginger, and coriander leaves for an added burst of flavor.

Dish 4 Palak paneer sandwich surprise The Palak Paneer sandwich offers an innovative twist on classic breakfast sandwiches by using spinach puree mixed with crumbled cottage cheese as the spread between slices of bread or pav (Indian buns). This nutritious option not only tastes good but also provides essential vitamins from spinach along with protein from paneer.