Chai leaf chocolate truffles are an indulgent treat

Transform chai leaves into delicious desserts: Here's how

By Vinita Jain 03:07 pm Jun 26, 202603:07 pm

What's the story

Chai leaves, commonly used for making a hot beverage, can do so much more than just that. These leaves can be converted into unique dessert creations that will surprise your taste buds. By using chai leaves in your desserts, you can add a whole new flavor profile to the traditional recipes. Here are five innovative ways to use chai leaves in your desserts.