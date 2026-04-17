Africa's most vibrant coastal markets: A list

Africa 's coastal towns are not just known for their stunning views, but also for their bustling markets. These markets are a treasure trove of handmade crafts, giving a peek into the continent's rich cultural heritage. From colorful textiles to intricate jewelry, these markets have something for everyone. Here are five must-visit coastal towns where you can find unique handmade crafts and experience local life.

Lamu Market Lamu Island's vibrant market scene Lamu Island is famous for its lively market scene. The Lamu Old Town market is a must-visit for traditional Swahili crafts, such as intricately carved wooden doors, and jewelry made of beads and shells. The narrow streets are lined with vendors selling handmade items, giving an authentic taste of the local culture.

Cape Coast crafts Cape Coast's craft village Cape Coast in Ghana is home to a famous craft village where artisans create stunning kente cloths and wooden sculptures. The village allows visitors to see the artisans at work, and purchase directly from them. The vibrant colors of the kente cloths make it a favorite among tourists looking for unique souvenirs.

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Stone Town treasures Stone Town's artisanal treasures Stone Town in Zanzibar has a rich history and a diverse range of crafts. The Forodhani Night Market is famous for its lively atmosphere and local crafts, such as handwoven baskets and traditional clothing. The market is a great place to experience Zanzibari culture while shopping for unique handmade items.

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Essaouira Workshops Essaouira's artisan workshops Essaouira, Morocco, is famous for its artisan workshops that specialize in woodworking, pottery, and textiles. The town's medina has numerous shops where you can find beautifully crafted items at reasonable prices. Visitors can also participate in workshops to learn from skilled artisans themselves.