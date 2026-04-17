Africa's most vibrant coastal markets: A list
What's the story
Africa's coastal towns are not just known for their stunning views, but also for their bustling markets. These markets are a treasure trove of handmade crafts, giving a peek into the continent's rich cultural heritage. From colorful textiles to intricate jewelry, these markets have something for everyone. Here are five must-visit coastal towns where you can find unique handmade crafts and experience local life.
Lamu Market
Lamu Island's vibrant market scene
Lamu Island is famous for its lively market scene. The Lamu Old Town market is a must-visit for traditional Swahili crafts, such as intricately carved wooden doors, and jewelry made of beads and shells. The narrow streets are lined with vendors selling handmade items, giving an authentic taste of the local culture.
Cape Coast crafts
Cape Coast's craft village
Cape Coast in Ghana is home to a famous craft village where artisans create stunning kente cloths and wooden sculptures. The village allows visitors to see the artisans at work, and purchase directly from them. The vibrant colors of the kente cloths make it a favorite among tourists looking for unique souvenirs.
Stone Town treasures
Stone Town's artisanal treasures
Stone Town in Zanzibar has a rich history and a diverse range of crafts. The Forodhani Night Market is famous for its lively atmosphere and local crafts, such as handwoven baskets and traditional clothing. The market is a great place to experience Zanzibari culture while shopping for unique handmade items.
Essaouira Workshops
Essaouira's artisan workshops
Essaouira, Morocco, is famous for its artisan workshops that specialize in woodworking, pottery, and textiles. The town's medina has numerous shops where you can find beautifully crafted items at reasonable prices. Visitors can also participate in workshops to learn from skilled artisans themselves.
Dakar Crafts
Dakar's bustling craft market
Dakar's Marche Kermel is a bustling craft market where you can find everything from leather goods to traditional masks. This Senegalese capital city provides a vibrant atmosphere where locals and tourists alike can explore an array of handmade products reflecting West African artistry.