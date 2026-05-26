You must visit these seaside resorts in Lithuania

Lithuania's coastline along the Baltic Sea is a hidden gem for travelers seeking serene seaside resorts. With its pristine beaches and tranquil atmosphere, the country offers a perfect getaway for those looking to unwind. From charming coastal towns to peaceful nature reserves, Lithuania has much to offer for a relaxing retreat. Here are five must-visit seaside resorts that promise peace and natural beauty.

Nida Nida: A tranquil retreat Nida is a picturesque resort town on the Curonian Spit, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Famous for its stunning sand dunes and peaceful beaches, Nida makes for an ideal place to relax. Visitors can take long walks on the beach or explore the nearby pine forests. The town also has quaint wooden houses and an inviting atmosphere, making it perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Palanga Palanga: Vibrant yet peaceful Palanga is Lithuania's most popular seaside resort, thanks to its lively atmosphere and beautiful coastline. While it is famous for its vibrant nightlife and crowded beaches in summer, you can still find peaceful spots here. The Botanical Park, with its sprawling gardens, and the Amber Museum in the former palace of Count Tiskevicius are some of the quieter attractions you can explore to escape the crowds.

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Klaipeda Klaipeda: A blend of culture and nature Klaipeda is Lithuania's third-largest city and a gateway to the Baltic Sea. This city combines cultural experiences with natural beauty, thanks to its rich history as a Hanseatic port town. You can explore Old Town, with its cobblestone streets and half-timbered houses, or relax at nearby beaches like Melnrage Beach, which offers calm waters perfect for swimming or sunbathing.

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Juodkrante Juodkrante: Nature's embrace Juodkrante is a small village on the Curonian Spit, famous for its peacefulness and natural beauty. The village has beautiful beaches with fine sand, and shady forests, perfect for a relaxing retreat. Visitors can enjoy birdwatching at nearby reserves or take leisurely walks along the shore, soaking in the serene environment.