Clogged sinuses? Try these remedies

Sinus congestion can be uncomfortable and annoying. While over-the-counter medications are commonly used, many people prefer natural remedies to relieve symptoms. Here, we explore five natural ways to relieve sinus congestion, which have been used for ages. These methods are easy to use and can be tried at home, giving you a holistic way to relieve sinus pressure without relying on pharmaceuticals.

Tip 1 Steam inhalation for relief Steam inhalation is a simple yet effective way to clear nasal passages. By inhaling steam from hot water, you can loosen mucus and reduce swelling in the sinuses. This method is especially useful during colder months when indoor heating can dry out the airways. To try this remedy, fill a bowl with hot water, lean over it with a towel covering your head, and breathe deeply for about 10 minutes.

Tip 2 Saline nasal rinse A saline nasal rinse helps remove allergens and irritants from the nasal passages while moisturizing them. You can prepare a saline solution by mixing one teaspoon of salt in 2 cups of warm distilled water. Using a neti pot or squeeze bottle, gently irrigate each nostril with the solution. This practice can help reduce inflammation and improve airflow through the sinuses.

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Tip 3 Herbal tea infusion Drinking herbal teas like peppermint or chamomile can help soothe inflamed sinuses due to their anti-inflammatory properties. Peppermint tea contains menthol, which acts as a natural decongestant, while chamomile has soothing effects that may reduce sinus pressure. Steep one tea bag in hot water for five minutes before drinking it warm.

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Tip 4 Humidifier use at home Using a humidifier at home adds moisture to dry indoor air, which can relieve sinus congestion by preventing nasal passages from drying out completely. This is especially useful during winter months, when heating systems tend to lower humidity levels indoors significantly. Keep the humidifier running overnight for best results.