Lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries in India: A list

India's diverse ecosystems are home to many wildlife sanctuaries, each promising a unique experience for nature lovers. Not as famous as their renowned counterparts, these offbeat sanctuaries highlight our country's rich biodiversity. They let you explore nature, away from the crowd, sheltering various species and promising you all the peace and adventure you desire.

#1 Dibru-Saikhowa National Park: A riverine paradise Situated in Assam, Dibru-Saikhowa National Park is famous for its riverine landscapes and semi-evergreen forests. The park is also home to rare species like the white-winged wood duck and feral horses. You could take boat safaris on the Brahmaputra River, and experience a unique way of observing wildlife. The park's diverse habitats host over 350 bird species, making it a birdwatchers' paradise.

#2 Khangchendzonga National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage Site Located in Sikkim, Khangchendzonga National Park is famous for its breathtaking landscapes dominated by Mount Khangchendzonga. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is rich in biodiversity with species such as snow leopards and red pandas. Trekking through its alpine meadows and dense forests gives stunning views of glaciers and pristine lakes.

#3 Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary: Mangrove marvels Known for its mangrove forests and saltwater crocodiles, Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha is a must-visit. The sanctuary's wetlands draw migratory birds from as far as Europe during the winter months. One can explore the waterways by boat to see crocodiles basking on mudflats or spot kingfishers darting through the trees.

#4 Satkosia Tiger Reserve: A scenic retreat Nestled along the Mahanadi River in Odisha, Satkosia Tiger Reserve greets you with picturesque landscapes dotted with lush green hills and deep gorges. Apart from tigers, it also shelters elephants, leopards, and various bird species. From trekking to camping, the reserve offers everything amidst the serenity of nature with panoramic views of river valleys.