Tomato and basil: 5 dishes you'll love
What's the story
Tomato and basil are a match made in culinary heaven. This classic duo is often used in a variety of dishes to bring out the taste and aroma. The acidic tomatoes balance the sweet, peppery notes of basils perfectly making them taste oh-so-good. Be it salads, sauces, or toppings, this duo can make any simple ingredient extraordinary. Here are some tips to use them wisely.
Dish 1
Fresh tomato and basil salad
A fresh tomato and basil salad is the easiest way to enjoy these two together. Simply slice some ripe tomatoes and layer them with fresh basil leaves. Drizzle some olive oil over the top, add a sprinkle of salt, and finish with cracked black pepper for seasoning. This simple dish highlights the natural flavors without overpowering them.
Dish 2
Homemade tomato basil sauce
A homemade tomato basil sauce can elevate any pasta dish or pizza. Start by sauteing garlic in olive oil until fragrant and then add chopped tomatoes. Let it simmer till thickened before stirring in freshly chopped basil leaves. This sauce is rich in taste and elevates any meal it's added to.
Dish 3
Tomato basil bruschetta
Tomato basil bruschetta makes for an amazing appetizer or a light snack. Start by dicing tomatoes into fine pieces and mixing them with freshly chopped basil leaves, a drizzle of olive oil, a pinch of salt, and some pepper to taste. Spoon the vibrant mixture carefully over slices of toasted bread, and you have a crunchy dish with juicy, flavorful toppings that'll impress.
Tip 1
Tips for growing your own ingredients
Growing your own tomatoes and basil would mean you have fresh ingredients at hand whenever you need them. Tomatoes love sunny spots, while basil loves warm temperatures but needs protection from direct sunlight at peak hours of heat exposure each day. Making sure both plants get enough water would help them thrive throughout their growing season, giving you access to homegrown produce regularly without much hassle involved overall.