How to water drought-tolerant plants

Drought-tolerant houseplants are the perfect pick for anyone who wants to liven up their homes with some greenery without the hassle of constant watering. These plants have evolved to thrive with little water, making them perfect for busy people or those living in arid regions. But even drought-tolerant plants need some love and care. Here are some handy watering hacks to keep your drought-tolerant houseplants healthy.

Tip 1 Use self-watering pots Self-watering pots can literally be a game-changer when it comes to keeping your plants' soil appropriately moist. These pots come with a reservoir at the bottom, which lets the plant absorb water as and when required, through capillary action. This way, you avoid overwatering and your plant receives just the right amount of moisture without you having to check up on it every now and then.

Tip 2 Implement a watering schedule Establishing a consistent watering schedule is key for drought-tolerant plants. Although these plants don't require frequent watering, they still benefit from regularity. Depending on the plant type and environmental conditions, you might water them every two weeks or once a month. Keeping track of this schedule helps prevent both underwatering and overwatering.

Tip 3 Utilize mulch effectively Applying mulch around your houseplants can help retain soil moisture by preventing evaporation rates. Organic mulches such as shredded bark or coconut coir work great in indoor settings, providing an extra layer of protection from drying out too quickly. This one simple step can drastically reduce how often you have to water your plants.

Tip 4 Monitor soil moisture levels Investing in a soil moisture meter can go a long way in taking care of your drought-tolerant houseplants. These nifty devices provide precise soil moisture level readings, allowing you to water your plants only when required. This way, you can avoid the common problem of overwatering, thus preventing root rot and other related issues. It's a simple yet effective tool to give your plants just the right amount of water.