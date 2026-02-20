When in Japan, skip these spots (and see these)
What's the story
Japan is famous for its rich culture and history, but not all landmarks live up to the hype. While some places are a must-visit, others can be skipped in favor of more authentic experiences. Here are five overrated Japanese landmarks that travelers can skip to explore lesser-known gems instead. These insights will help you make the most of your trip without compromising on cultural immersion.
#1
Mount Fuji: More than just a peak
While Mount Fuji is an iconic symbol of Japan, its popularity often leads to overcrowded trails and expensive accommodations. Many travelers find the experience less enjoyable due to long wait times and limited visibility at the summit. Instead of climbing this peak, consider visiting nearby areas like Hakone or Kamikochi for stunning views without the crowds.
#2
Shibuya Crossing: A busy intersection
Shibuya Crossing is often touted as one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in the world, but it may not be as thrilling as it sounds. The area can get extremely crowded and touristy, making it hard to enjoy a genuine Tokyo experience. For those looking for vibrant city life, exploring neighborhoods like Shimokitazawa or Koenji can offer a more authentic vibe without the tourist rush.
#3
Nara Park: Beyond the deer
While Nara Park is famous for its free-roaming deer, the park itself can get crowded with tourists feeding them crackers. The real charm of Nara lies in its historical sites like Todai-ji Temple and Kasuga-taisha Shrine, which are often overlooked in favor of deer encounters. Spending time at these cultural sites will give you a deeper insight into Japan's history.
#4
Kinkaku-ji: The Golden Pavilion's true cost
Kinkaku-ji, or the Golden Pavilion, is one of Kyoto's most famous landmarks. However, it can be quite expensive to visit during peak seasons. The entrance fee may seem small, but when you add up transportation costs from other parts of Kyoto, it can get expensive. Instead of visiting this pavilion, explore other temples in Kyoto that are equally beautiful but less crowded.
#5
Himeji Castle: A pricey visit
Himeji Castle is one of Japan's most beautiful castles, but visiting it can be pricey because of high entrance fees and long lines during peak seasons. While the castle's architecture is stunning, it may not be worth the price for some travelers looking for budget-friendly options. Exploring other historical sites across Japan could provide similar experiences without breaking the bank.