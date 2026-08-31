Overrated places in the Netherlands you can skip
What's the story
The Netherlands is famous for its picturesque canals, tulip fields, and vibrant cities. While many places are a must-visit, some spots may not live up to the hype. This article highlights five overrated destinations in the Netherlands that travelers might want to skip or reconsider. By focusing on lesser-known gems, visitors can enjoy a more authentic and unique experience in this beautiful country.
#1
Amsterdam's Dam Square: A crowded hub
Amsterdam's Dam Square is often touted as a must-visit spot. But the reality is, it is always crowded with tourists and street performers.
The square itself doesn't have much to offer apart from some historical buildings and shops.
Instead of spending time here, travelers can explore Amsterdam's quieter neighborhoods, or visit lesser-known museums for a more enriching experience.
#2
Keukenhof Gardens: Limited bloom window
Keukenhof Gardens are famous for their stunning tulip displays every spring. But the timing is limited to just a few weeks each year.
If you miss the bloom window, you will not see the gardens at their best. Plus, the entry fee is steep for what you actually get to see.
For tulip lovers, exploring local flower markets or visiting during peak bloom can be more rewarding.
#3
Zaanse Schans: A tourist trap
Zaanse Schans is often marketed as an iconic windmill village experience. However, it has become a tourist trap with high prices and commercialized attractions.
The place can get crowded with large tour groups, making it difficult to enjoy its charm fully.
Instead of visiting Zaanse Schans, consider exploring smaller villages like Kinderdijk or Schermerhorn for a more authentic windmill experience without the crowds.
#4
Giethoorn: Overrun by tourists
Giethoorn is famous for its canals and boat rides through quaint village streets. However, it has become increasingly overrun by tourists in recent years, making it lose its peaceful charm during peak seasons.
The village can get extremely crowded, with long waits for boat rentals and restaurants overwhelmed by tourist demand.
For those seeking tranquility on water, other Dutch villages with similar charm, but fewer crowds, would be ideal.
#5
Rotterdam's Markthal: More hype than substance
Rotterdam's Markthal has been hyped as an architectural marvel, thanks to its unique design and vibrant atmosphere inside.
However, many find it underwhelming when compared to other European markets, or even Rotterdam's own attractions like Cube Houses or Maritime Museum Rotterdam.
While still worth visiting briefly if nearby, do not prioritize this over more culturally enriching experiences elsewhere in the city.