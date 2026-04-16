These spots in the Netherlands aren't worth visiting!

The Netherlands is famous for its beautiful canals, tulip fields, and rich history. However, some tourist spots are more hyped than they are worth. These places can often be overcrowded and expensive, leaving visitors disappointed. Here are five such overrated spots in the Netherlands that you may want to skip or visit with caution.

#1 The crowded streets of Dam Square Dam Square in Amsterdam is a major tourist attraction, famous for its historic buildings and lively atmosphere. However, the square is usually overcrowded with tourists and street performers. The high number of visitors can make it difficult to enjoy the surroundings or take good pictures. Plus, nearby cafes and shops often charge higher prices due to the influx of tourists.

#2 Tulip fields during peak season While tulip fields are an iconic image of the Netherlands, visiting them during peak season can be disappointing. The fields are crowded with tourists wanting to capture the perfect shot, and many farms charge an entry fee for access. The best time to visit is early spring when flowers bloom, but even then, expect crowds at popular locations, like Keukenhof Gardens.

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#3 Overpriced cafes at Vondelpark Vondelpark is a favorite among locals and tourists looking for some fresh air in Amsterdam. However, cafes in the park can be overpriced because of their prime location. A simple meal or drink may cost you double what you would pay elsewhere in the city. While the park is a lovely place to relax, consider bringing your own snacks or visiting nearby cafes instead.

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#4 Tourist traps in Zaanse Schans Zaanse Schans is famous for its traditional windmills and Dutch heritage sites near Amsterdam. However, it has also become a tourist trap over the years. The area is often packed with visitors during peak seasons, making it difficult to enjoy the sights without crowds. Plus, shops selling souvenirs often charge inflated prices, targeting tourists looking for unique memorabilia from their trip.