5 overrated waterfalls in India you might skip
What's the story
India is home to many beautiful waterfalls, but some are more famous than they deserve to be. These overrated waterfalls often fall short of the expectations set by their reputation. Be it due to accessibility issues, environmental concerns, or simply not living up to the hype, these spots can be disappointing for travelers looking for an authentic experience. Here is a look at some of these overrated waterfalls in India.
#1
Jog Falls: A crowded disappointment
Located in Karnataka, Jog Falls is one of India's tallest waterfalls. However, it is often crowded with tourists, which can take away from its natural beauty. The best time to visit is during the monsoon, when the water flow is at its peak. However, even then, the crowd can be overwhelming. The view from the observation platform may not offer the best perspective of the falls.
#2
Nohkalikai Falls: Accessibility issues
Nohkalikai Falls in Meghalaya is famous for its height and picturesque surroundings. However, reaching this waterfall can be a hassle due to poor road conditions and limited public transport options. The view from the viewpoint can also be obstructed by fog during certain seasons, making it difficult to appreciate its beauty fully. For those not prepared for travel challenges, it may not be worth the visit.
#3
Dhuandhar Falls: Commercialization concerns
Dhuandhar Falls in Madhya Pradesh is famous for its misty appearance created by the water cascading down marble rocks. However, its commercialization has led to a crowded environment, with boat rides and other tourist activities taking away from its natural charm. The best time to visit is early morning or late afternoon, when crowds are fewer.
#4
Athirappilly Falls: Environmental impact
Often referred to as India's Niagara Falls, Athirappilly Falls in Kerala has been a victim of over-tourism. The increased footfall has led to environmental degradation in the region. The once pristine area is now marred by litter and noise pollution. This not only affects the ecosystem but also diminishes the natural beauty that attracted visitors in the first place.
#5
Hogenakkal Falls: Limited views
Hogenakkal Falls on the Kaveri River straddles the border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. While it is often compared to other Indian waterfalls, the comparison is misleading. The falls are not as wide or as tall as the famous ones, which makes them less impressive. The area is also prone to droughts, which means the falls may not be flowing at all times.