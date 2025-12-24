Like peanut-stuffed breakfast? These street foods are a must-try

India's street breakfasts are a delicious way to start your day, especially if you love peanuts. These dishes are not only filling but also give you a taste of local flavors. Peanuts are a common ingredient in many of these meals, adding a crunchy texture and nutty flavor. From the busy streets of Mumbai to the calm lanes of Kolkata , these breakfasts are a must-try for anyone wanting to taste India's culinary diversity.

Dish 1 Poha with peanuts Poha is a famous breakfast dish made with flattened rice. It's usually cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies for flavor. In many parts of India, peanuts are added to poha for an extra crunch and nutty flavor. The dish is light yet filling and can be found at almost every street food stall in cities like Indore and Mumbai.

Dish 2 Upma with peanuts Upma is another South Indian breakfast staple made from semolina or coarse rice flour. It's usually cooked with vegetables like carrots and peas, and seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies. Peanuts are often added to upma to give it a crunchy texture. This dish is widely available in Chennai and Bangalore.

Dish 3 Chivda with peanuts Chivda is a savory snack mix made from flattened rice or poha, mixed with spices, nuts, and sometimes dried fruits. In many regions of India, peanuts are an essential part of chivda recipes. The mix is usually lightly spiced with turmeric and chili powder, making it a perfect quick breakfast option or tea-time snack.

Dish 4 Peanut chaat Peanut chaat is a tangy street food made from boiled peanuts mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves. It's seasoned with lemon juice and chaat masala for an extra zing. This refreshing dish is especially popular during the monsoon season as it goes well with the weather while giving you essential nutrients from the peanuts.