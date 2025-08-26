India's scenic zero-waste villages: A list

With its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, India is home to several villages that are pioneering zero-waste tourism strategies. These villages are not only preserving their natural beauty but also setting an example of how to practice sustainable tourism. By focusing on waste management, eco-friendly initiatives, they attract tourists who appreciate the importance of environmental conservation. Here are five such Indian villages.

#1 Mawlynnong: Asia's cleanest village Mawlynnong, in Meghalaya, is known as Asia's cleanest village. The residents follow strict waste management practices, littering the village was out of the question. They have put bamboo dustbins at various spots across the village to collect waste to compost or recycle. This not only kept the environment clean but also attracted eco-conscious tourists globally.

#2 Khonoma: A green village in Nagaland Khonoma in Nagaland is famous for its dedication towards sustainable living and conservation efforts. The villagers practice jhum cultivation with an emphasis on preserving biodiversity and reducing environmental damage. They have imposed a ban on hunting and logging in their community forest area, encouraging wildlife conservation. Tourists visiting Khonoma can indulge in traditional Naga culture while promoting eco-friendly tourism.

#3 Piplantri: A village of trees in Rajasthan Piplantri in Rajasthan has been making headlines for its one-of-a-kind initiative of planting trees to celebrate the birth of every girl child. The practice has led to the planting of over 350,000 trees over the years, adding significantly to environmental sustainability. The villagers also practice rainwater harvesting and solar energy utilization, rendering Piplantri an excellent model of zero-waste tourism.

#4 Ziro Valley: Eco-friendly practices in Arunachal Pradesh Ziro Valley is famous for its lush green landscapes and the vibrant Apatani tribal culture. The community here also practices sustainable agriculture like wet rice cultivation without pesticides or fertilizers that are harmful to the environment. They also promote homestays that follow eco-friendly guidelines like waste segregation and composting methods, making them more attractive to environmentally-conscious travelers.