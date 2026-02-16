Ace your winter look with classic plaid accents

Plaid accents can be a great way to add some character and warmth to your winter wardrobe. The timeless pattern comes in various colors and styles, making it a versatile option for any occasion. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, plaid can be incorporated into your outfits in a number of ways. Here are five ways to add plaid accents to your winter wardrobe this season.

Scarves Plaid scarves for added warmth A plaid scarf is an essential winter accessory that gives you warmth and style. It can be worn with different outfits, be it a simple sweater or a coat, instantly elevating the look. Scarves with rich colors such as deep reds or greens are perfect for the season. They not only keep you warm but also add a pop of pattern to your ensemble.

Shirts Plaid shirts as layering pieces Plaid shirts make for the perfect layering pieces during winter. Worn under sweaters or over T-shirts, they give you an extra layer of warmth and style. Opt for flannel materials that are soft yet durable, making them perfect for colder months. Pairing these shirts with jeans or chinos gives you a casual yet put-together look.

Skirts Plaid skirts for feminine flair Plaid skirts add a feminine touch to winter wardrobes while keeping you warm. Midi or knee-length skirts in plaid patterns can be paired with tights and boots for an elegant look suitable for both office and casual outings. The versatility of plaid skirts makes them easy to style with different tops.

Blazers Plaid blazers for polished looks A plaid blazer is perfect for those who want to add sophistication to their winter wardrobe. Perfect for layering over dresses or paired with tailored pants, these blazers give you a polished look without compromising on comfort. Choose blazers with subtle plaid patterns that add depth without overwhelming the outfit.