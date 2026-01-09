How to style pleated pants like a celebrity

Pleated pants have made a strong comeback in the fashion world, thanks to celebrities who have embraced them with open arms. These pants not only provide comfort but also add a touch of elegance to any outfit. From red carpets to casual outings, stars have shown how versatile pleated pants can be. Here are five styles inspired by celebrity choices, perfect for those looking to add a stylish yet comfortable option to their wardrobe.

#1 High-waisted pleats High-waisted pleated pants have become a celebrity favorite for their ability to elongate the legs and define the waistline. Stars like Zendaya and Emma Watson have been spotted wearing this style, pairing it with cropped tops or tucked-in blouses for a polished look. This style is perfect for both formal events and casual get-togethers, making it a versatile addition to any closet.

#2 Wide-leg pleats Wide-leg pleated pants have been a staple in many celebrity wardrobes, thanks to their effortless elegance and comfort. Stars like Rihanna and Blake Lively have donned this style, pairing it with fitted tops or oversized sweaters for a balanced silhouette. The wide-leg design offers ease of movement while adding a sophisticated touch to any outfit.

#3 Tailored pleats Tailored pleated pants give a sharp and sophisticated look that is perfect for professional settings or formal occasions. Celebrities such as Anne Hathaway and David Beckham have opted for tailored pleats, teaming them with blazers or structured jackets for a polished appearance. This style is ideal for anyone looking to make an impression without compromising on comfort.

#4 Printed pleats Printed pleated pants bring an element of fun and personality to any outfit. This is why they're so popular among celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Harry Styles. These pants can be found in different patterns, from floral to geometric. They can be paired with solid-colored tops for balance. Printed pleats are perfect for those who want to make a statement without going overboard.