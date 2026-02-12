For that elegant look, try these pouf hairstyles

The pouf hairstyle is a timeless classic that adds volume and elegance to any look. It's especially popular among Indian women for its versatility and ability to complement traditional as well as modern outfits. Whether you're attending a wedding or just want to elevate your everyday style, the pouf hairstyle can be your go-to option. Here are five pouf hairstyles that every Indian woman must try.

#1 Classic High Pouf The classic high pouf is an evergreen choice for those looking to add height and sophistication to their look. It works best for formal occasions or when you want to make a statement with your outfit. To achieve this style, backcomb the crown section of your hair and secure it with bobby pins or a strong-hold hairspray. This style goes well with sarees or lehengas.

#2 Side pouf twist The side pouf twist adds a contemporary twist to the classic pouf by incorporating a side twist element. Start by taking a section of hair from one side, twist it, and pin it back with bobby pins, while leaving the rest of the hair loose. This hairstyle is perfect for casual outings and can be paired with both Western and Indian attire.

#3 Half-up pouf The half-up pouf is perfect for those who want some volume without going all out. Simply take the top section of your hair, backcomb it slightly, and secure it with a clip or band, while leaving the rest down. This style is perfect for day-to-day wear, as well as festive occasions, when paired with the right accessories.

#4 Braided pouf crown The braided pouf crown is an intricate style that combines braids with volume at the crown area. Start by braiding two sections from either side of your head towards the back, where they meet at the center in a high pouf formation secured by pins or bands. This regal look is ideal for weddings or special celebrations.