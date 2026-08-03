5 quick hairstyles for morning workouts
What's the story
For many of us, mornings are a race against time, particularly when it comes to getting ready for a workout. A quick hairstyle can make all the difference, keeping hair out of your face and letting you focus on your exercise. Here are five easy hairstyles that take less than five minutes to do, perfect for busy mornings and active lifestyles.
Tip 1
The classic ponytail
The classic ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for many. It is simple, yet effective in keeping hair away from your face.
All you need is a hair tie, and you can have your hair secured in seconds.
This style works best with medium to long hair, and it is perfect for both casual and intense workout sessions.
Tip 2
Braided pigtails
Braided pigtails are another quick option that keeps hair neatly in place.
Just divide your hair into two sections, and braid each one separately.
This style is great for keeping hair tangle-free during workouts, and it gives a playful look at the same time.
It's ideal for those with long or medium-length hair who want something fun yet practical.
Tip 3
High bun
The high bun is ideal for those who want their hair completely out of the way.
Just gather all your hair at the crown of your head, twist it into a bun, and secure it with bobby pins or a strong hair tie.
This sleek look not only keeps you cool but also makes you look polished, even when you're sweating it out.
Tip 4
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot gives you the best of both worlds by keeping some hair down while tying the top section up in a knot or bun.
Just pull the top half of your hair back, twist it into a small bun at the crown, and secure with pins or an elastic band.
This style gives you volume and keeps the hair away from your face.
Tip 5
Sleek low ponytail
For those who prefer a more understated look, the sleek, low ponytail is perfect.
Just brush all your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band.
This elegant style is easy to do and works well with straight or slightly wavy hair, giving you a neat appearance without much effort.