Short hair? These go-to hairstyles always work

We all know how annoying it can be to deal with short hair on a bad hair day. But, with the right techniques, you can style your short, unwashed hair in a matter of minutes. Here are five quick hairstyles that require minimal effort and time, but still give you a polished look. Perfect for busy mornings or last-minute plans, these styles are easy to do and look great.

Tip 1 Sleek side part The sleek side part is an easy way to make your unwashed hair look sophisticated. Just part your hair deeply to one side with a comb or your fingers. Use a little gel or mousse to tame any flyaways, and keep the style in place. This look works well for both casual and formal occasions, making it a versatile option for any wardrobe.

Tip 2 Textured pixie cut If you have a pixie cut, you can easily add texture with some styling cream or wax. Just rub a small amount between your fingers, and tousle your hair for a messy yet stylish look. This style adds volume and movement, making it perfect for those who want a carefree yet chic appearance.

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Tip 3 Half-up twist The half-up twist is perfect for adding some interest to short hair without much effort. Just take two sections from either side of your head and twist them towards the back. Secure them with bobby pins or a small elastic band. This style keeps your hair out of your face, while adding a touch of elegance.

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Tip 4 Messy bun on top A messy bun on top is perfect for short hair that needs some volume and style. Just gather your hair at the crown of your head and twist it into a loose bun. Secure it with bobby pins or a scrunchie, letting some strands fall naturally around your face for an effortless look.