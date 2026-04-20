These quick hairstyles can promote hair growth

If you're looking to promote hair growth, choosing the right hairstyles can help. Certain styles minimize tension on the hair and scalp, which can promote healthier growth over time. Here are five quick hairstyles that are not only easy to do but also supportive of your hair growth goals. They are practical for everyday wear and can be done in minutes.

Tip 1 Loose braids for minimal tension Loose braids are a great way to keep your hair neat without putting too much stress on the strands. By not pulling too tight, loose braids prevent breakage and help your hair stay strong. You can do this style quickly by dividing your hair into three sections and braiding them loosely from the top to the bottom.

Tip 2 High ponytail with scrunchie A high ponytail secured with a scrunchie is another quick and gentle option. Unlike regular elastics, scrunchies do not tug at the roots as much, reducing the risk of traction alopecia over time. Just gather your hair at the crown of your head and secure it with a scrunchie for an effortless look.

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Tip 3 Twisted bun for easy elegance The twisted bun is both elegant and easy to make. Start by twisting two sections of your hair from either side of your head toward the back. Once they meet, twist them together into a bun shape and secure with pins or another scrunchie. This style keeps your hair off your face while minimizing stress on individual strands.

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Tip 4 Half-up top knot for versatility The half-up top knot gives you versatility and comfort. Just take the top half of your hair and twist it into a small bun at the crown of your head. The rest of the hair is left down, giving you an option to switch between styles throughout the day without causing damage.