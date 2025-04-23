Beyond planes and cars: 5 unique ways to travel
Exploring the world can be exhilarating, especially when you pick unconventional modes of transportation.
For the adventurous, there are unique ways to travel, beyond the typical car or plane ride.
These quirky transportation methods not only provide a different perspective but also add an element of excitement to your journey.
Here are five unusual ways to get around, promising an unforgettable travel experience.
Bamboo rafting
Riding on bamboo rafts
Bamboo rafting is a calm yet exhilarating way to go through rivers and lakes.
This old mode of transport includes floating on water on rafts made from tying together bamboo poles.
It gives travelers an opportunity to soak in scenic views while gliding smoothly over water bodies.
Common in parts of Asia, bamboo rafting is a tranquil getaway from busy city life, and an opportunity to get close to nature.
Tuk-tuk rides
Exploring by tuk-tuks
Commonly seen in Southeast Asia and parts of Africa, tuk-tuks are three-wheeled motorized vehicles.
With their eye-catching colors and open-air design, tuk-tuks make for a fun way to discover cities and narrow streets that larger vehicles can't reach easily.
They afford quick, cheap transport while offering passengers a real feel of the local culture.
Dog sledding
Journeying on dog sleds
Dog sledding is an ancient practice in snowy territories such as Alaska and Scandinavia.
This means getting pulled by a pack of trained dogs on icy terrains, providing tourists with both swiftness and adventure in mind-blowing winter scenery.
However, dog sledding is much more than an adrenaline rush—it's the opportunity to witness a beautiful synergy of man and beast.
Balloon flights
Traveling via hot air balloons
Hot air ballooning gives travelers the opportunity to glide over landscapes at sunrise/sunset. It comes with a panoramic view that no other mode of travel can offer.
As the balloon floats in the clouds, the passengers get to see beautiful vistas from above. They also get to experience the quietude of this one-of-a-kind transport.
Balloon flights are a thing in naturally-beautiful areas. These include Turkey's Cappadocia and California's Napa Valley.
Camel rides
Navigating by camelback
Camel rides give you an authentic desert experience as you ride through sandy dunes on the back of these majestic creatures called "ships of the desert."
Commonly offered in Middle Eastern countries such as Egypt or Morocco, camel rides let the travelers explore vast deserts at a leisurely pace.
They soak in expansive views under clear blue skies during daytime excursions or starry nights on overnight treks.