What's the story

Baked plantain slices are becoming the next best thing to regular chips.

They taste different but also give you the nutrition that chips don't.

Prepared from ripe/unripe plantains, they can be seasoned in different ways to make the taste suit different palates.

With more people looking for nutritious snacks, baked plantain slices make an ideal choice for craving a crunchy snack without going overboard on health.