Skip the chips: Try baked plantain slices instead
What's the story
Baked plantain slices are becoming the next best thing to regular chips.
They taste different but also give you the nutrition that chips don't.
Prepared from ripe/unripe plantains, they can be seasoned in different ways to make the taste suit different palates.
With more people looking for nutritious snacks, baked plantain slices make an ideal choice for craving a crunchy snack without going overboard on health.
Health value
Nutritional benefits of plantains
Plantains are packed with vitamins A and C that help boost immunity and keep skin healthy.
They also have potassium, which is necessary for healthy blood pressure.
Unlike chips, which are usually packed with unhealthy fats and sodium, baked slices of plantain provide these nutrients with less fat content (when not fried).
This makes them perfect for those looking to add more vitamins and minerals to their diet.
Calorie count
Lower caloric content
Baked plantain slices usually have fewer calories than regular fried chips.
Since baking uses less oil than frying, it cuts down on the overall calorie count of the snack.
For those watching their calories or trying to lose weight, switching to baked snacks can help keep daily calorie intake in check without compromising on taste or satisfaction.
Taste variety
Versatile flavor options
One of the biggest advantages of baked plantain slices is the versatility of flavoring options.
You can season them with spices like paprika, garlic powder, or cinnamon depending on whether you prefer savory or sweet snacks.
This adaptability allows consumers to play around with different flavors while enjoying a healthier alternative to traditional chips that often come pre-seasoned with artificial flavors.
Budget-friendly option
Cost-effective snack choice
Baked plantain slices can be cheaper than some of the branded chips available in stores.
Plantains are generally inexpensive and easily available in most places year-round.
By making them at home by baking instead of buying ready-made snacks, you might end up saving money while still enjoying a tasty snack that suits your preferences.