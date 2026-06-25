Baobab powder is derived from the fruit of the baobab tree

5 rare plant-based products from Africa

By Simran Jeet 12:05 pm Jun 25, 202612:05 pm

What's the story

﻿Africa's diverse flora provides a range of plant-based products that are not only rare but also useful for various industries. From skincare to culinary uses, these products are gaining attention worldwide. Here are five such unique plant-based products from Africa that have caught the eye of consumers and businesses alike. Each of these offers distinct benefits and showcases the continent's rich botanical heritage.