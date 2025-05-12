Why amaranth is a must-try superfood
What's the story
Considering the impressive nutritional profile of amaranth, an ancient grain, it's no surprise that it has been trending as a superfood.
This gluten-free grain is rich in essential nutrients and is loaded with several health benefits.
From its versatility in cooking to being an excellent addition to various dishes, amaranth is truly a wonder.
Here are five reasons why you must try amaranth for a healthier diet.
Protein power
High protein content
Amaranth has the highest protein content and is ideal for anyone looking to up their protein intake.
It contains all nine essential amino acids, which are important for muscle repair and growth.
With 13% to 14% protein by weight, amaranth offers more protein than most grains.
Fiber boost
Rich in fiber
This superfood is also loaded with dietary fiber, which works wonders for digestion and helps keep cholesterol levels in check.
Just a cup of cooked amaranth contains roughly five grams of fiber, making a significant contribution to the daily intake recommendation.
Including fiber-rich foods like amaranth can promote better digestive health and prevent constipation.
Nutrient dense
Packed with micronutrients
Amaranth is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals, such as iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese.
These nutrients play a vital role in maintaining bone health, energy production, and immune function.
Including amaranth in your diet can help you meet your daily requirements for these important micronutrients.
Hence, amaranth makes an excellent addition to any meal plan for those looking to get nutritional benefits.
Gluten-free choice
Gluten-free alternative
For people who are gluten intolerant or have celiac disease, it can be a real challenge to find grain alternatives that don't compromise on taste or texture.
Enter amaranth, a naturally gluten-free option that fits right into a range of recipes.
Its unique, nutty flavor is the perfect addition to sweet and savory dishes alike, making it perfect for those looking for delicious, gluten-free alternatives.
Antioxidant benefits
Antioxidant properties
Amaranth is rich in antioxidants, including phenolic acids, which help fight oxidative stress within the body.
These compounds protect cells from damage caused by free radicals and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases in the long run.
Including foods rich in antioxidants, such as amaranth, in your diet aids in the maintenance of good health.