Add these philosophical books to your reading list
What's the story
Philosophers have always been considered to be thinkers who go deep into the human condition, providing us with insights that prompt us to grow as individuals.
Their book recommendations are no different, often signifying an expedition of self-discovery and comprehension.
Such books can be the guiding light for the curious minds who wish to broaden their horizons and nurture lifelong learning.
Here are some philosopher-endorsed books that can inspire personal development and intellectual curiosity.
Stoic wisdom
'Meditations' by Marcus Aurelius
This is a collection of personal writings by Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, reflecting his Stoic philosophy.
In this book, you will find practical advice on maintaining inner peace amidst life's challenges.
It encourages you to focus on what you can control and accept what you cannot, fostering resilience and emotional stability.
Ideal society
'The Republic' by Plato
Plato's The Republic delves into the themes of justice, governance, and the perfect society through conversations led by Socrates.
This piece of work challenges the reader to think critically about the concepts of morality, ethics, and the role of individuals in society.
It inspires one to introspect about their own values and how they contribute to the greater good.
Existential inquiry
'Being and Time' by Martin Heidegger
In Being and Time, Heidegger examines the nature of being, challenging readers to confront their mortality and discover authenticity.
He investigates the ideas of time, being in the world, and the anxiety that accompanies existential inquiries.
This book inspires individuals to lead a more authentic life by understanding their own place in the universe. It promotes a deep engagement with their own being.
Virtuous living
'Nicomachean Ethics' by Aristotle
Aristotle's Nicomachean Ethics delves into how to achieve eudaimonia, or flourishing, through virtuous living.
The text details the various virtues one needs to live a fulfilling life, while stressing the importance of a balance between the extremes.
Readers are encouraged to cultivate habits that lead to moral excellence.
Pursuit of joy
'The Art of Happiness' by Epicurus
In this work titled The Art Of Happiness, Epicurus offers insights on achieving happiness through life's simple pleasures instead of wealth or fame.
He encourages you to reduce desires but increase satisfaction with what you've already accomplished, thus prioritizing mental peace over the approval of others.