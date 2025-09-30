5 refreshing amla juice recipes you'll love

Indian gooseberry, or amla, is a powerhouse of nutrients and an absolute must-have in your diet. Its tangy flavor and high vitamin C content make it a favorite for health lovers. Here are five refreshing amla juice recipes that are not just easy to make but also give you a refreshing twist to your daily health routine. Each recipe brings out the unique flavors of amla, giving you delicious and nutritious options to try at home.

Tip 1 Amla and mint cooler An amla and mint cooler is the perfect drink to beat the heat. Blend one cup of fresh amla with a handful of mint leaves, and add water as required. Strain the mixture to extract the juice. Add a teaspoon of honey or jaggery for sweetness, if you like. This drink not only refreshes you but also aids digestion with its cooling properties.

Tip 2 Spicy amla lemonade For those who like their drinks on the spicy side, try this amla lemonade. Mix half a cup of fresh amla juice with the juice of two lemons in a pitcher. Add one teaspoon of black salt and a pinch of red chili powder for flavor. Mix well and serve chilled over ice cubes for an invigorating drink that boosts immunity.

Tip 3 Ginger-infused amla juice Ginger-infused amla juice is perfect for those looking for a warming touch in their drink. Blend one cup of fresh amlas with a small piece of ginger until smooth. Strain the mixture to extract the juice and add water as required. Sweeten with honey or sugar, if desired, before serving chilled or at room temperature.

Tip 4 Amla pomegranate fusion Amla pomegranate fusion brings together two superfoods in one delicious drink. Mix half a cup of fresh amla juice with one cup of pomegranate juice in equal parts. Add a teaspoon of lemon juice for an extra zing, and serve immediately over ice cubes or chilled for a refreshing burst of flavors.