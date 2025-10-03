5 refreshing recipes using cranberries

Cranberries are one of those fruits that can add a burst of flavor to any dish. Since they are tart, they are used in both sweet and savory dishes. Be it fresh or dried, you can add cranberries into your meals for a refreshing twist. Here are five simple recipes that highlight the unique taste of cranberries and will delight you on any occasion.

Dish 1 Cranberry orange muffins Muffins are the perfect breakfast item and cranberry orange muffins take them a notch higher by combining the tangy flavor of cranberries with the citrusy zest of oranges. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl. In another, whisk milk, melted butter, and orange zest. Combine wet and dry ingredients before folding fresh or dried cranberries. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown for a delicious breakfast treat.

Dish 2 Cranberry spinach salad A cranberry spinach salad makes for a refreshing lunch/dinner option. Toss fresh spinach leaves with sliced almonds and crumbled feta cheese. Sweeten it up with some dried cranberries for sweetness and texture. For the dressing, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper. Drizzle over the salad just before serving to keep it fresh.

Dish 3 Cranberry apple chutney Cranberry apple chutney is an amazing side dish. Start cooking chopped apples with fresh cranberries in a pan on medium heat. Add sugar, apple cider vinegar, ginger powder, pieces of cinnamon stick (to be removed later), salt (to taste) and water as needed until it thickens into chutney consistency—amazing with roasted veggies or on toast.

Drink 1 Cranberry lemonade spritzer A cranberry lemonade spritzer refreshes you on hot days without being sickly sweetened like some store-bought drinks tend to be. Combine equal parts cranberry juice concentrate (unsweetened) with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Dilute the mixture with sparkling water, depending on how fizzy you want the drink to be per glass. Serve chilled on ice cubes if you want an extra coldness factor.