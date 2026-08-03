When in Canada, try these tasty snacks
What's the story
Canada is a vast country with diverse regions, each of which has its own unique culinary traditions. From savory snacks to sweet treats, every region has something special to offer. These regional snacks are a reflection of Canada's multicultural heritage and local ingredients. Be it the bustling cities or the quiet countryside, these snacks give you a taste of Canada's diverse food culture.
#1
Butter tarts from Ontario
Butter tarts are a quintessential Ontario snack, famous for their sweet, gooey filling.
Made with simple ingredients like butter, sugar, and flour, these tarts are often filled with raisins or nuts.
They come in various forms across the province, but the basic recipe remains the same.
You can find them at bakeries and farmers' markets all over Ontario. The sweet treat is loved by locals and visitors alike.
#2
BeaverTails from Quebec
BeaverTails are a popular Quebec snack, famous for their fried dough shape resembling a beaver's tail.
These pastries are usually topped with cinnamon sugar, or other sweet toppings such as chocolate or fruit.
Originating in the 1970s, BeaverTails have become an iconic Canadian treat available at fairs and festivals across the country.
Their crispy texture and sweet toppings make them a favorite among snack lovers.
#3
Saskatoon berries delights from Saskatchewan
Saskatoon berries are small fruits that grow abundantly in Saskatchewan during summer months.
They are used in a variety of snacks, such as pies, jams, and jellies, because of their sweet flavor similar to blueberries.
Locals love to use these berries in traditional recipes that highlight their unique taste.
Whether fresh or preserved, Saskatoon berry delights offer a taste of Saskatchewan's natural bounty.
#4
Nanaimo bars from British Columbia
Nanaimo bars are no-bake desserts originating from British Columbia's Vancouver Island city of Nanaimo.
These layered bars feature a crumbly base made from Graham crackers mixed with coconut flakes and nuts, topped by custard-flavored icing sandwiched between two chocolate layers on top.
They are loved across Canada for their rich taste without needing an oven.
#5
Ketchup chips from New Brunswick
Ketchup chips have been a New Brunswick favorite snack food since the 1970s. They are available throughout Canada today, thanks to their tangy tomato flavor.
The unique taste of these potato crisps makes them a go-to option for those looking for something different from the regular salty snacks.
They have become a beloved choice for adventurous snackers across the country.