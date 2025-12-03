Fond of retro hairstyles? Try these options

Retro hairstyles have a timeless appeal, often taking us back to the glamorous days of the past. These styles can be a perfect way to add a touch of vintage charm to modern-day looks. From classic waves to elegant updos, retro hairstyles give you the versatility and elegance for any occasion. Here are five iconic retro hairstyles that can elevate your look with a touch of nostalgia.

Glamorous waves Classic Hollywood waves Hollywood waves are synonymous with old-school glamour. This hairstyle features soft, flowing waves that frame the face beautifully. To get this look, use a large barrel curling iron to create loose curls and then brush them out gently for soft waves. Finish off with hairspray to keep the waves intact all day long.

Vintage Rolls Victory rolls Victory rolls are a signature style from the 1940s, characterized by rolled sections of hair on either side of the head. This hairstyle is perfect for adding height and volume, and is ideal for special occasions or themed events. To achieve victory rolls, section your hair into two parts, roll each section inward, and secure with bobby pins.

High volume Beehive updo The beehive updo is a quintessential 1960s hairstyle, known for its height and volume at the crown of the head. This dramatic look can be achieved by teasing sections of hair at the roots and smoothing them over before securing everything in place with hairspray or decorative accessories like combs or flowers.

Elegant curls Finger waves Finger waves are an elegant style from the 1920s, defined by S-shaped curls along the length of the hair. This sophisticated look is perfect for formal events or a chic everyday style. To create finger waves, use a comb to shape wet hair into the desired wave pattern, securing each wave with clips until dry.