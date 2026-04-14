5 breakfast ideas using rice flakes

Rice flakes, or poha, are a staple in many households. They are light, easy to digest, and can be prepared in a jiffy. Perfect for those looking for a quick breakfast that will not upset the stomach. Here are five rice flake breakfast ideas that are not only easy to make, but also good for your digestion. They offer a range of flavors and nutrients to kickstart your day.

Dish 1 Poha with vegetables Poha with vegetables is a nutritious twist on the classic dish. Just add some peas, carrots, and bell peppers to the rice flakes while cooking. This adds fiber and vitamins to your breakfast. The vegetables also add color and texture, making the meal more appealing. A dash of turmeric and mustard seeds can amp up the flavor.

Dish 2 Sweet rice flakes porridge For those who prefer sweet breakfasts, try making a porridge out of rice flakes. Soak the rice flakes in warm milk until they soften, then add honey or jaggery for sweetness. You can also add chopped nuts, like almonds or cashews, for crunch and nutrition. This dish is soothing for the stomach and provides a gentle energy boost.

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Dish 3 Spicy rice flake upma Spicy rice flake upma is perfect for those who like bold flavors in their morning meal. Saute some onions, green chilies, and ginger in oil before adding soaked rice flakes. Toss in some curry leaves and peanuts for added texture and flavor depth. This dish is filling and gives you essential nutrients without being heavy on the stomach.

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Dish 4 Lemon rice flakes Lemon rice flakes offer a refreshing start to your day with their tangy flavor profile. Cooked rice flakes are mixed with lemon juice, turmeric powder, and peanuts or cashews for added crunchiness. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for an aromatic touch that enhances both taste and digestion.