If Iranian cuisine interests you, try these snacks

Iranian cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and aromatic spices, and saffron is one of the most prized ingredients. These saffron-infused snacks not only highlight the versatility of this spice but also give a taste of Iran 's culinary heritage. From sweet to savory, these snacks are an integral part of Iranian culture and traditions. Here are five saffron-infused Iranian snacks that will delight your palate.

Dish 1 Saffron rice pudding delight Saffron rice pudding, or shirin berenj, is a creamy dessert that combines rice, milk, sugar, and saffron. This comforting dish is usually garnished with rose water and nuts to add texture and flavor. The delicate aroma of saffron makes this pudding a favorite among those who enjoy traditional Iranian desserts. It can be served warm or chilled, making it suitable for any season.

Dish 2 Saffron-infused pistachio cookies Pistachio cookies infused with saffron are a delicious treat that combines the nutty flavor of pistachios with the floral notes of saffron. These cookies are usually made from ground pistachios, flour, sugar, butter, and a pinch of saffron. They make for an excellent accompaniment to tea or coffee and are often enjoyed during festive occasions.

Dish 3 Saffron-flavored flatbread Saffron-flavored flatbread is another unique snack that showcases the magic of this spice. The bread is made with flour, yeast, water, salt, and saffron threads mixed into the dough before baking. The result is a soft flatbread with subtle hints of sweetness from the saffron. It can be served as an appetizer or alongside main dishes.

Dish 4 Sweet saffron nougat treat Saffron nougat, or gaz, is a chewy confectionery that blends sugar syrup with nuts like pistachios or almonds and rosewater for added fragrance. The addition of saffron gives this treat its signature golden hue while enhancing its flavor profile. This nougat makes for an indulgent snack anytime you crave something sweet yet sophisticated.