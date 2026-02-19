5 savory Korean snacks you can enjoy without soju

Korean cuisine is famous for its vibrant flavors and unique textures, but not all snacks require the accompaniment of beverages like traditional teas or fruit juices. From spicy rice cakes to crispy seaweed rolls, these savory delights can be enjoyed on their own, or with other beverages. Here are five must-try Korean snacks that are perfect for those looking to savor authentic flavors.

#1 Tteokbokki: A spicy delight Tteokbokki is a popular street food in Korea, made with chewy rice cakes and a spicy-sweet sauce. The dish is usually garnished with green onions and sesame seeds, giving it an extra layer of flavor. Although tteokbokki is often served with fish cakes, it can be enjoyed on its own as well. Its bold flavors make it a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

#2 Gimbap: Korean sushi rolls Gimbap is Korea's version of sushi rolls but without raw fish. Instead, these seaweed-wrapped rice rolls are stuffed with vegetables like spinach, carrots, and pickled radish. They make for a healthy snack or light meal option that can be eaten cold or at room temperature. Gimbap comes in various fillings depending on personal preference but maintains its signature taste.

#3 Hotteok: Sweet pancakes filled with nuts Hotteok is a traditional Korean pancake stuffed with nuts and brown sugar syrup. These sweet treats are usually made during winter months but can be enjoyed year-round at street stalls across Korea. The outer layer is crispy, while the inside melts in your mouth when you take the first bite—a perfect combination of textures.

#4 Kimbap: A nutritious snack option Kimbap consists of steamed white rice and other ingredients, rolled in gim sheets. The rolls are then sliced into bite-sized pieces, making them an ideal portable snack option. They are nutritious, too, and can be enjoyed anytime during the day. The versatility of kimbap allows for a wide range of fillings, making it a favorite among those looking for a healthy, on-the-go meal.