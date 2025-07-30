5 peanut-based dishes you need to try

Peanuts are a staple ingredient in most African kitchens, providing a rich source of protein and flavor. These versatile legumes find their way into various traditional dishes across the continent, each with its unique taste and preparation method. From stews to sauces, peanuts add depth and richness to satisfying and nutritious meals. Here, we explore five savory peanut-based dishes showcasing Africa 's culinary diversity.

Stew Groundnut stew delight Groundnut stew is another popular dish in West Africa, especially Ghana and Nigeria. This hearty stew mixes peanuts with vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, and spinach to make a thick, tasty sauce. Usually eaten with rice or fufu, groundnut stew is famous for its creamy texture and rich taste. The dish can also be easily adapted by adding different vegetables or spices according to taste.

Sauce Maafe: A flavorful peanut sauce Maafe is a traditional peanut sauce from Mali but is relished all over West Africa. The savory sauce is prepared by simmering peanuts with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices until it's smooth. Maafe is usually served over rice or couscous and can also be enhanced with sweet potatoes or okra for an extra kick.

Soup Peanut soup: A nutty comfort food Peanut soup is another favorite dish in many African countries including Sierra Leone and Liberia. This comforting soup consists of ground peanuts mixed with broth or water and vegetables like carrots or potatoes for additional substance. The result is a creamy but light soup that goes well with bread or steamed plantains.

Dessert Nkate cake: A sweet peanut treat Nkate cake originates from Ghana as an indulgent dessert made mainly from roasted peanuts mixed into caramelized sugar syrup. It is then shaped into small bars or balls while still warm enough to mold easily by hand. This is done without sticking together too much during the cooling down time afterwards. The treats are placed on parchment paper-lined trays till set completely firm again.